LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, especially for a Mayflower married couple. On Tuesday, Dec. 17, Gerry Turner claimed a lottery prize worth $50,000 at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center.

The prize will now make this holiday season extra special for Turner and his wife, Michelle.

The win came from playing the lottery’s $20 instant-ticket game, $50K Blowout. Turner purchased a book of $50K Blowout tickets yesterday from University Shell located at 3200 S. University Ave. in Little Rock.

When Turner got home his wife started their weekly tradition of her scratching every other ticket that Turner purchases. She soon got to one lucky ticket.

“I started to reveal the winning numbers and soon discovered that we won the top prize,” she said.

The duo said they both were in shock when they realized they had a winning ticket.

“We couldn’t believe it! When we comprehended that the win was real, there were high fives all over the place,” they chuckled. “We’re very excited—that’s for sure!”

The couple first told their children about the win. They plan to travel to Disney World after the holidays.

“We want to have a little fun and save the rest,” Turner said.

