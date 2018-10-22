BRYANT, Ark. (KTHV) – The Mega Millions Jackpot is sitting at a record breaking $1.6 billion and millions of people are jumping in on the lottery bandwagon.

Tuesday night’s drawing is the single biggest jackpot in United States history. Powerball rolled to $620 million, which is its third highest jackpot in history. Combined, that is over $2 billion!

“We’re super excited. I think we will exceed all of our Mega Million sales of all of last year this week,” Donna Bragg with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said.

Bragg said ticket sales are sky rocketing and are the highest they have ever been.

"Friday after Mega Millions Jackpot got jumped up to one billion dollars, our sales were jumping up to $400,000 an hour,” Bragg said.

She also said more people are buying tickets in bulk; specifically restaurants.

“They want to do promotions for their businesses,” Brag said.

At the Y & E Super Stop in Bryant, people are hoping to get their hands on a lucky ticket.

"If you wait until Tuesday night you won't be able to get in because everybody comes down here,” James Curry said.

The store is the Lottery's top ticket seller in Arkansas and people come from all over to play.

“They got a lot of winner’s down here and I’m trying to be one of those,” Curry said.

And some already have an idea of what they'd do if they got their hands on one billion dollars.

"I'd love to keep my mother's promise. She said if she ever wins the lottery, whatever she wins half goes to St. Jude's hospital,” Rod Phillips said.

The drawing for the Mega Millions Jackpot is at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23. The Powerball drawing will be Wednesday, Oct. 24.

