"Couldn’t believe it:" $1 million Mega Millions prize claimed from Pine Bluff

A man from Jefferson County has claimed his $1 million prize from a Mega Millions ticket that he purchased at Super 1 Foods in Pine Bluff.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last Friday night, a $1 million Mega Millions prize was won for the second time within a one-week span, with the winning ticket being sold at Super 1 Foods in Pine Bluff.

The winner of the ticket came forward and claimed his prize on Thursday, July 14, from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock.

The winner of the ticket said that he was in disbelief when he found out that he won the prize.

“I figured I had won $500,” he said. “So when I got home, I got on the computer, went to the lottery’s website and couldn’t believe it when it showed that I had all 5 white balls. Man, I was happy even though I didn’t add the Megaplier, which I do add sometimes.”

There were also other Mega Millions winners on last Friday which included two winners of $1,500 prizes from both Glenwood and Bentonville, as well as five $600 prizes that were from Little Rock, Cabot, Sheridan, Springdale, and El Dorado.

That same week, a player from Arkadelphia claimed the $1 million dollar Mega Millions prize that had been unclaimed from a July 1st drawing. That ticket was purchased at a Road Runner in Bryant.

The Mega Millions jackpot drawing that happened at the time of purchase had climbed to $440 million.

After a ticket is purchased, winners have a total of 180 days from the lottery game drawing date to claim the big prize.

“I urge all players to check their numbers to see if they’re the big winner,” said Eric Hagler executive director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.