$1 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Pine Bluff

The second winning Mega Millions ticket within a one-week span was sold in Pine Bluff on Friday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Friday night, a $1 million Mega Millions prize was won for the second time within a one-week span. The winning ticket was sold at Super 1 Foods in Pine Bluff.

There were also other Mega Millions winners on Friday which included two winners of $1,500 prizes from both Glenwood and Bentonville, as well as five $600 prizes that were from Little Rock, Cabot, Sheridan, Springdale, and El Dorado.

On Tuesday, a player from Arkadelphia claimed the $1 million dollar Mega Millions prize that had been unclaimed from a July 1st drawing. That ticket was purchased at a Road Runner in Bryant.

The Mega Millions jackpot drawing that will happen Tuesday evening has climbed to $440 million dollars.

After a ticket is purchased, winners have a total of 180 days from the lottery game drawing date to claim the big prize.

“I urge all players to check their numbers to see if they’re the big winner,” said Eric Hagler executive director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.