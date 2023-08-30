Person claims $1 million dollar lotto prize bought at Bentonville fuel station

An anonymous person has won one million dollars after they purchased a top prize-winning lottery ticket at a fuel station in Northwest Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Someone is now one million dollars richer after they purchased a top prize-winning lottery ticket at a retailer in Bentonville.

The claimant, who has chosen to stay anonymous claimed their winnings at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock on Tuesday.

The winning Cash scratch-off ticket was bought at the Walmart #4376 FuelStation on 1402 N. Walton Blvd.

After this million-dollar win, there are still two top prizes of $1 million remaining on the $1,000,000 Cash game, and there is still a $50,000 ticket in circulation.