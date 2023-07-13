Sherwood man celebrates $20,004 lottery win

A lucky Sherwood resident recently claimed a $20,004 Mega Millions after purchasing a winning Quick Pick ticket for the July 11 drawing.

SHERWOOD, Ark. — A lucky Sherwood resident recently claimed a $20,004 Mega Millions after purchasing the winning Quick Pick ticket for the July 11 drawing.

Ken Hawk purchased the ticket at the KSC Shell Inc., 6915 JFK Blvd. in North Little Rock, and later claimed his prize at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) Claim Center.

According to Hawk, he was at home eating lasagna when he got the sudden urge to play the lottery on Tuesday night.

“I ought to try my luck,” he thought while enjoying his dinner. “I went to the ATM to grab some cash and stopped at four locations to purchase a few tickets.”

The winning numbers for the drawing were 10, 17, 33, 51, and 64. Hawk matched four white ball numbers and the Megaball number 5, doubling his prize to $20,000 since he purchased the $1 Megaplier option.

Hawk also won an additional $4 on another Mega Millions ticket.

“I play the lottery occasionally,” Hawk said. “I enjoy playing for entertainment and appreciate how it has directly benefited my family – my son and daughter were scholarship recipients.”

Hawk said the first person he told about the win was his wife, and he plans to put the money towards his retirement.