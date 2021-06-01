Two Arkansans each claim $1 million lottery prizes in two days

The New Year is starting out great for two Arkansans who each claimed a $1 million prize from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) this week.

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, Robbye Smith from Berryville claimed her $1 million prize at the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. She won the top prize from the Millionaires Club scratch-off ticket. Smith said she plans to purchase a new home with her winnings.

The winning ticket was sold at the Murphy USA, in Berryville. This retailer will receive $10,000 in commission for selling the winning ticket.

On Monday. Jan. 4, Denisho Howse from Sherwood claimed a $1 million Play It Again® Second-Chance drawing prize. He was randomly selected on Dec. 17. As a member of The Club, Howse won by entering his non-winning instant scratch-off tickets into The Club for Play It Again entries and player rewards.

Besides the two $1 million winners this week, two players claimed $50,000 prizes from the $50,000 Payout instant game.

Another player won $75,000 off a $3 Jumbo Bucks Bingo instant game, and a $20,000 prize was claimed from a $2 Cash Doubler scratch-off ticket. A woman from Ozark won the Arkansas Progressive Jackpot of $11,243.