Warren woman shocked after winning $20,000 Mega Millions prize

A woman from Warren was shocked to find out she had won $20,000 after playing Mega Millions.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman from Warren has now claimed a Mega Millions prize of $20,000 after purchasing a winning Quick Pick ticket for the July 21 drawing at a Cash's gas station in Warren.

The winning numbers were white balls 29, 40, 50, 57, and the Megaball 25. The multiplier was two.

Mona Reap said she decided to try her luck once she saw the growing Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots.

After seeing one of her friends on Facebook congratulating the unknown winner of the $20,000 Mega Millions ticket, she checked her tickets and wondered if that could be her.

Reap then checked her tickets that night and was shocked to see that she was a winner!

"I kept thinking I was looking at it wrong," she added.

She matched four white ball numbers as well as the Megball number which doubled her prize of $10,000 to $20,000 since she purchased the $1 Megaplier options.

Reap was stunned by her winnings since she was unaware of the prize amount until she was at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery claim center ready to collect her money.