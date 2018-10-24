LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – One West Little Rock restaurant is promising to split the winnings with its customers if they have a winning ticket. At Sauce(d), an entrée gets you an entry into the lottery. The Mega Millions was at $1.6 billion Tuesday night.

"Why not? Someone has to win!” customer Ahmad Brown said.

Executive Chef Amanda Ivy said the restaurant purchased 10 lottery tickets. The first 100 customers who bought an entrée are entered to win one of those tickets.

"When we drop your check off we bring you an entry. If you win one of the 10 spots and your ticket wins then we split that with you,” Ivy said.

Ivy said this is something the restaurant has not done before, but it is a great way to get people in the door.

"It's kind of something fun. We're looking out at the community on what's going on and seeing how we can get people involved,” she said.

Ahmad Brown says this is actually his first time entering the lottery, but he said this entry could be the lucky one.

"The manager of the restaurant came over and said you're one of our frequent visitors and said take a look at this and fil lit out,” Brown said.

Ivy said they do not know how much they would split between the winning customer if there is a winning ticket, but you can bet it will still be a big piece of the pie!

"Being that the lottery is so high right now. Even just the smallest portion of that would be a monumental chunk of money,” Ivy said.

You had to be 18 to enter the contest. Ivy said if there is no winner Tuesday night, they will likely keep the promotion going.

© 2018 KTHV