With the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots adding up to $1.4 billion, it's no surprise people are rushing to buy their lottery tickets in hopes of scoring some cash.

However, the odds aren't in your favor.

According to a USA TODAY article, there's a 1 in 88 quadrillion chance of winning both jackpots.

You have a better chance of just winning the $430 million Powerball prize, those odds are one in 292,201,388.

The odds of winning the $970 million Mega Millions jackpot are slightly lower, one in 302,575,350.

Let’s say you win one of these prizes, if you chose to get a lump sum, after paying taxes, you'd only get around $181 million for the Powerball Prize and $409 million for the Mega Millions jackpot.

So what could you buy with all that cash?

You could buy one of the most expensive real estate properties Little Rock has to offer.

"It is 75-hundred square feet in Chenal Valley that’s priced at $1.5 million dollars, that is coming soon to the market,” said Chase Rackley, a real estate agent. “It's got 6 bedrooms, 6 and a half baths and 5 fire places."

You will also probably want a flashy car to park in your driveway.

The Mercedes-Benz dealership offers an SUV valued at a little more than $100,000.

"This basically drives itself, parks itself, it's just the best vehicle you can get,” said Joey Sullivan with Mercedes-Benz. “So, if I had that much money why not drive the best?"

Last but not least, you can spend a good portion of your new fortune on diamonds.

"This is a 7.3 carat Asher cut diamond with the diamonds on the side that total 1.5 carat,” said Kellie Bomar, a sales associate at Sissy’s Log Cabin. “This ring is $140,000."

The next drawing for the Mega Millions is on Friday, Oct. 19, and the next drawing for the Powerball is on Saturday, Oct. 20.

