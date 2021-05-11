Arkansas 3rd grader chosen as finalist in 2020 Doodle for Google contest

Hayden Penney from Maumelle Charter Elementary School could win a scholarship if he gets enough votes to be in the Top 5.

MAUMELLE, Ark. — What does inner strength mean to you? That was the question posed by this year's Doodle for Google contest. Thousands of U.S. students submitted their artwork and Arkansas is now being represented by a 3rd grader from Maumelle Charter Elementary School.



Hayden Penney's "Love is Strong" doodle was selected out of all the entries from Arkansas to move onto the national level.

Now, he needs your vote to make it into the Top 5.

"I drew a super heart saving every single Google letter except for the two O's off of the sky scraper and putting them back on," said Hayden, "I did it at my house and part at school cause and I didn't really have that much time. At home it took me a little while, but I still got it done."

He says he got the contest form from his art teacher, Hether Embrey.

He took it home to his parents and went right to work.

"He had to write a brief little summary about what his picture means to him and what inspired him and we turned it into his art teacher and she summitted it to the Doodle for Google contest," said Jennifer Penney, Hayden's mother.

Embrey says what she likes most about Penney's photo is the colors that stand out.

"All of my students are creative. I have a ton of creative students. So knowing that they're able to show their creativity and do contests and win something like this, makes me feel really good," said Embrey.

She submitted the photo and first heard the news Penney's winning from his mom.

Jennifer Penney says she received a phone call from contest officials.

They sent balloons, books and other custom goodies just for Hayden.

"I was very excited. I could not believe it when they called and told me that he had been selected as a finalist. That just blew us away," said Penney.