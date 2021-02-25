x
LRSD to host in-person graduation ceremonies for Class of 2021

The Little Rock School District announced Wednesday that it is planning to host in-person ceremonies for the Class of 2021.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rear view of the university graduates line up for degree award in the university graduation ceremony. The university graduates are gathering in the university graduation ceremony. Crowd of the graduates. Group of the graduates.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District announced Wednesday, Feb. 24, that it is planning to host in-person ceremonies for the Class of 2021.

The graduation ceremonies will be held at War Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, May 25, and Wednesday, May 26.

Depending on the weather, the contingency date is Thursday, May 27.

Below is a list of the dates and times of each school's ceremony.

Tuesday, May 25th

  • Hall STEAM Magnet High School, 10 a.m.
  •  Little Rock Southwest High School, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26th

  • Parkview Arts/Science Magnet High School, 10 a.m.
  • Central High School, 1 p.m.

