BATESVILLE, Ark. — While college students everywhere adapt to remote instruction, essential services on campus have had to make a similar transition.

From tutoring to group study to the writing lab, the Morrow Academic Center (MAC) is a one-stop-shop for Lyon College students.

Danell Hetrick, Director of Academic Support, said it was vital the transition happened quickly and the all-student staff has brought their "A-game."

"We didn't want any lapse in that support," she said.

As soon as word got out that Lyon College students wouldn't come back to campus after spring break, Hetrick knew alterations needed to be made.

"We didn't want them to miss any of what they get from the MAC on campus," she said.

RELATED: Future scientists get head start on stopping pandemics in school course

The academic center hub swiftly moved all of its services online, according to Hetrick.

Services like supplemental instruction, tutoring, the writing center and peer academic coaches.

"It was imperative that we turned this around and make sure that it was as normal of an academic experience that it could be at this time," she said.

After three days of training, Hetrick said the 25-member student staff was ready to roll.

"I can't say enough about how well they've adapted to all of the change," she said.

One of those adapters, Hannah Zang, a junior double majoring in biology and psychology, has tutored for the center the past two years.

"When we did make that transition online, I think it was a relief for a lot of students," she said.

Relief for students who rely on peers, like Zang, to be a helping hand.

The face-to-face interaction is what Zang says she misses the most.

"Seeing them in person and gauging how well they are receiving the material. I think it's a lot more difficult to do over a webcam," she said.

Despite the challenges of technology, the staff has overcome it all.

This new way of peer support that Hetrick said has increased the center's turnout.

RELATED: Arkansas high school choir creates online tribute for seniors, those affected by COVID-19

"We're actually seeing new faces that we didn't see while we were on campus, so that's been really surprising," she said.

Through all the uncertainty, faculty and students at Lyon College are adapting and growing through this better together.

"I think our students are really feeling that we are there for them and that's really strengthened our relationships if anything," Hetrick said.