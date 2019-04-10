Denese Voss from Mabelvale claimed $200,000 two years after dreaming she would "win big money with the number 16."

On Thursday, Voss decided to buy a scratch-off ticket which was number 16 on the roll of tickets, the Arkansas Lottery Scholarship said. It was a $200 winner.

Later, on her way home from work, Voss decided to buy two more scratch-off tickets at the Winners Circle convenience store on Arch Street Pike in Little Rock.

On the first, she won $100, and then on the next? $200,000.

“When I saw the winning number was 36, I knew the prize was meant for me,” Voss said. “That’s my daughter’s age.”

Voss said she will pay off some debt and invest the rest of her prize money.

