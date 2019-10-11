HOUSTON — Maleah Davis will not soon be forgotten, and now a bridge in Arkansas will serve as a constant reminder of her life.

The "Maleah Davis Memorial Bridge" was unveiled in Arkansas on Saturday.

The bridge is near where the 4-year-old's body was found earlier this year.

Maleah's stepfather, Derion Vence, is charged in connection with the girl's death.

