COTTER, Ark. — Police found a 35-year-old man asleep in the back of a Ford Edge with a gun in his waistband. He also had a digital scale and 10.7 grams of methamphetamine. The man was arrested for the 56th time since 2001 in Baxter County.

Police was called to Powell Avenue, within 1,000 feet of North Arkansas Youth Center, because a man was reportedly waving a gun in the backseat of a car. Aaron Matthew Tullos was found asleep in the car.

The deputy opened the car door and Tullos tried to get out. When asked if he had a gun, Tullos said no. The officer noticed the butt of a gun sticking out of Tullos' waistband and disarmed him. Tullos tried to get away, according to the report.

Tullos reached behind his back, where the deputy found a small knife. The man then began to resist arrest, according to the deputy.

Because he is a convicted felon, Tullos is not allowed to possess firearms. The .40 caliber handgun was unloaded.

Tullos was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center and dropped 10.7 grams of methamphetamine during booking. This marks the 56th time the man has been booked into the Baxter County Detention Center since 2001.

Charges brought against Tullos are possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by certain persons (convicted felon), simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, furnishing prohibited articles, resisting arrest, proximity to certain facilities resulting in penalty enhancement and habitual offender resulting in penalty enhancement.

Bail is set at $15,000. Tullos is set to appear in circuit court on Feb. 14.