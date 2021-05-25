Man arrested in Arkansas after fleeing Tennessee shooting

According to police, Cody Dimmett, 28, of Marietta, Georgia was taken into custody on Tuesday evening after a six-hour search from authorities.

According to police, Cody Dimmett, 28, of Marietta, Georgia was taken into custody on Tuesday evening after a six-hour search from authorities after he was connected to a "shooting incident" that took place in Tennessee.

The search began at around 1:30 p.m. after an Arkansas State Trooper saw the vehicle Dimmett was said to have been in after the shooting. The trooper attempted to stop Dimmett along Interstate-40 westbound near Forrest City.