NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side has confirmed a Niagara Falls man is facing numerous counts of felony animal cruelty for allegedly cutting the ears off of seven puppies.

Michael Anthony Paonessa, 45, pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment earlier this week in city court.

Dog Control officer David Bower said the owner of the young dogs gave them to Paonessa to have their ears cut and cropped, a practice he described as a popular 'look' for pit bull dogs and puppies.

Bower said the puppies are recovering from their injuries.