It was a devastating end to a dream vacation for a Louisiana couple after Steven Weber Jr. drowned while proposing to his girlfriend Kenesha Antoine.

CBS affiliate WAFB reports Antoine announced the heartbreaking news via Facebook. In the post, she shared a video of Weber swimming underwater with a note in a ziplocked bag.

The noted stated, “I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you, but everything I love about you I love more every day.”

In the video, she says yes, and Weber swims off.

“There are no words adequate enough to honor the beautiful soul that is Steven Weber, Jr. You were a bright light to everyone you encountered,” she wrote in her post. “You never met a stranger, and you brought so much joy to so many people. You were kind, compassionate, you regularly made me cry with laughter, and you showered me with a love like none I’d ever experienced.”

According to his Facebook profile, Weber was an “RA at St. Christopher’s Addiction Wellness Center.”

