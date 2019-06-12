MAUMELLE, Ark. — Editor's note: The attached video is a story on an anti-shame lunch bill in Arkansas that aired earlier this year.

One man is saying "Merry Christmas" to the students of Crystal Hill Elementary this year.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, Patrick Eaton decided it was that time of the year again to do something generous. So, Eaton called the student nutrition office at Crystal Hill Elementary and asked for the lunch balance.

The school's balance was roughly $6,700, and Eaton generously paid it all off.

Earlier this week, an unnamed donor also paid off the Pulaski Heights Elementary school lunch debt.

RELATED: Unnamed donor pays off Pulaski Heights Elementary school lunch debt

After taking that off the district’s total for this half of the school year, more than $91,000 is still left to be paid.