ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police were investigating a brazen case of suspected road rage on Monday night.

A crash involving two cars happened westbound on I-20 near the New York Avenue exit around 8 p.m.

Lt. Chris Cook said one driver had aggressively tried to pass another vehicle, when the slower car was sideswiped.

The two cars pulled over near the New York exit, the one driver thought to exchange insurance information. Instead, he ended up shot in the head.

"The victim had his wife and two kids in the car," said Cook. "We're going to be actively looking for this suspect overnight."

The victim was rushed to Medical Center Arlington, although Cook said he was alert at the scene. Police later said he was released from the hospital after only being grazed by a bullet in the head.

Cook said the man's wife told police the shooter kicked at their car, that their mirror was damaged, and the man was banging on the window, before pulling out the gun.

"She started screaming, 'I have kids in the car,"' said Cook.

The suspect remains at large. Police think he's driving a light or gray-colored SUV or hatchback vehicle, perhaps a BMW, with side damage from the collision.

He's thought to be a Hispanic male, mid-20's, 5'08" tall, medium build, with a mustache and goatee or beard. The suspect wore black rim glasses.

Tips can be sent to Gun Crimes Det. Hill at 817-575-8610, or by anonymously calling Tarrant Co. Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

This is a developing story and we will be continuously updating throughout.

