The man behind the #BlackPantherChallenge, that helped underprivileged kids see the Marvel movie, is trending again online.
RELATED: Man's viral campaign raises enough money to help underprivileged children see 'Black Panther'
Tuesday, Frederick Joseph took to Twitter and posted a photo of himself wearing a shirt with the word “Caucasians” written on the front. He said the shirt is a play on the Washington Redskins logo and he wore it “to demonstrate how people look wearing apparel with a logo that is blatantly racially charged and disrespectful.”
The Washington Redskins have been at the heart of a name debate for years. Dan Snyder, the team’s owner, has refused to get rid of the Redskins name which serves as the official mascot of the team.
RELATED: Change the Washington Redskins' name?
In June 2017, the Justice Department gave up their legal fight over the name of the Washington Redskins.
Tuesday, Joseph said he decided to wear the shirt but didn’t expect the reaction he received.
“Basically, I was being shamed as a black person for wearing a non-disrespectful shirt with a white person logo on it,” Joseph tweeted. “But people wear apparel and jerseys with logos depicting things such as a Native American and call them ‘redskins’... whew chile, the hypocrisy and privilege.”
He posted his full experience on Twitter: