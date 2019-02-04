SMYRNA, Ga. — Authorities are asking for help finding a Smyrna woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Smyrna Police Department, Nancy Leanne Mills was last seen around 2:30 p.m. April 2 near South Cobb Drive.

The police department said Mills has been diagnosed with depression and borderline personality disorder.

She was last seen wearing a black Columbia fleece jacket with blue jeans.

Police believe the 27-year-old may be traveling in a white Kia, but no model or license plate number was available.

If anyone has seen Mills, they're asked to contact the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666.