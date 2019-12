LITTLE ROCK, AR (THV11) -The Little Rock Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man. Bobby Maxwell, 69, was last seen yesterday afternoon around 4pm near UAMS in Little Rock.

Maxwell was last seen wearing a beige cap, gray shirt, gray jogging pants, white tennis shoes, and a blue jean jacket. He's described as balding with gray hair, brown eyes, 5'9", 120 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call LRPD at 501-371-4829.