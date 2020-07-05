MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — The Mayes County Sheriff's Office and multiple other agencies are searching for a missing two-year-old boy.

Jesse Dale Young went missing from his home north of Salina, Oklahoma around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday (May 6).

Jesse was last seen wearing a diaper and blue Croc style shoes.

If you see Jesse or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Mayes County Sheriff's Office at (918) 825-3535 or call 9-1-1.

Mayes County Sheriff's Office

