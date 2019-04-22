The Little Rock Police Department will provide Mayor Frank Scott a security detail due to safety concerns.

The mayor sent out a statement on Twitter Monday, saying he was recommended the security detail by interim Chief Wayne Bewley and the new Chief Keith Humphrey.

Scott said that since his election he has been informed of "serious safety concerns," but he still wanted to remain "accessible and approachable to the people of Little Rock."

"I have accepted the detail because I agree with the Chiefs that the people of Little Rock deserve to know that their mayor is protected and that our police will maintain the rule of law," Scott said.