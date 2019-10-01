On Wednesday, the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission approved dispensary scoring recommendations from Public Consulting Group with a 5-0 vote.

According to Scott Hardin with the DFA, "Intent to Award a License" letters will be sent out on Monday, Jan. 14. Once a company receives the letter, they have seven days to pay the $15,000 licensing fee and post the $100,000 performance bond. Once this is done, the licenses will be awarded.

In December, the scores were released after a Freedom of Information Act request.

The commission received the scores for 198 applications from the third-party consulting group based out of Boston. The plan was to originally announce the top 32 applicants, but the meeting was moved to January 9.

To view the list of companies that applied by zone and location, click here.

“There’s interest in these scores. There has been for a long time and Arkansans know and have been waiting on these scores as have the applicants,” said Scott Hardin with DFA. “Understandably we then quickly started receiving Freedom of Information Act requests saying, ‘Well you have the scores, why can't I see them?’”

For companies that applied in multiple locations and scored high for several, they will have to choose one location they want to license.

The next commission meeting is Feb. 13.

This is an updated version of a previous story.