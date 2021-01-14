Powerball jackpot hits $640 million as Mega Millions grows to $750 million

The odds of winning jackpots are 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball and one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.

Editor's Note: The video was published Wednesday, January 13

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot was worth at least $550 million and grew to an estimated $640 million without a winner.

Numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball were: 4-19-23-25-49 and a Powerball of 14, with the next drawing Saturday.

The Powerball prize drawing was only a day after no one won a $625 million Mega Millions jackpot, causing that prize to grow to $750 million ahead the next drawing on Friday night.

It’s been months since anyone has matched all six numbers and won either jackpot.

The odds of winning jackpots are 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball and one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.