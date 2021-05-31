Memorial Day event hosted at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery

Representative French Hill and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge laid the wreath during the ceremony.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — This time last year, Memorial Day festivities were canceled, delayed, or virtual. This year, the state's annual memorial day program was held in person with limited military and state officials and their families.

The entire ceremony was streamed on the cemetery's Facebook page online.

Sgt. Maj. Steven Veazey with the Arkansas National Guard was the master of ceremony. He laid the wreath along with Representative, French Hill, and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

"Those who have served, and those currently serving in the uniform service of the United States are ever mindful that the sweetness of enduring freedom are always tainted by the bitterness of personal sacrifice," said Veazey.

VIDEO: People are remembering their loved ones who paid the ultimate sacrifice. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/JJRarJ1EQk — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) May 31, 2021

State representative French Hill spoke on being proud of assisting in legislation to expand the cemetery's grounds.

He says Memorial Day is an overwhelming reminder that freedom is never free.

It costs lives.

"For some, memorial day is just another day on the couch. A welcome three day weekend. For others, it marks the beginning of Summer or the chance to get out on the lake, but remember, the freedom to choose how you spend this day is because of the sacrifice of men and women," said Hill.

He says individually and collectively we must do more than simply remember.

"We must pledge ourselves to honor the legacy of our fallen soldiers and aid and assist the loved ones they left behind," said Hill.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge highlighted the gold star families sitting on the front row of the event.

She says for young ones who have lost someone, they will grow up knowing a sacrifice that others will not.

She says although we live in divisive times we must strive to teach all young ones the history of those sacrifices for American democracy and freedom.