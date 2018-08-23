Crowley ISD is mourning the loss of one of their students after a medical emergency during football practice Wednesday evening.

Kyrell McBride-Johnson was an eighth grade student at Summer Creek Middle School and a member of the school's football team.

During practice after school, he experienced a medical emergency that left him unresponsive. Paramedics were immediately called while coaches worked to perform CPR. Johnson was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest and then to Cook Children’s Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

"The entire Crowley ISD community is incredibly saddened by this tragedy and the loss of this young life," Michael McFarland, Crowley ISD Superintendent said in a letter to parents, employees and community members.

McFarland said grief counselors will be offering their support to anyone who may need it during this time.

"We do not yet know what caused Kyrell’s passing, but our priority right now is to provide support and care to the family, friends and educators who knew and loved him," he said.

