LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - When you see service members in the Air Force around town, they may look slightly different.
“When I entered in the Air Force we were wearing the BDU and that was a service uniform worn by every branch in the military,” Master Sgt. Stacia Zachary said.
She said around 2009 the ABU, or Airman Battle Uniform, was phased in.
"That slow phase-in allows people to budget accordingly for it, update their uniform annually," Zachary said.
Pilots and flight crew members will retire the traditional flight suit and wear a similar two-piece uniform.
"It's flame retardant, which is what we need our pilots and other aircrews to be operating in," Zachary said.
But safety isn't the only reason for the transition. Zachary said it puts up a unified front.
"It very clearly defines what we've been doing over the last decade. We fight as one team. While we do have different service components that bring different things to the mission, we all fight as one. And it allows to more seamlessly and efficiently execute that mission together," Zachary said.
They said having a single look will also be more cost-effective in the long run.
"It's easier to maintain one type of everything but when you have to maintain two different sets as well as your service uniform, that's a lot of money," Zachary said.