NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A 15-person crew from Paramount and Bruckheimer Films was on USS Abraham Lincoln Tuesday. It was there to shoot flight deck footage of air operations that will be used in -- wait for it -- the sequel to Top Gun.

Commander Dave Hecht with the U.S. Navy sid the work began August 19 will continue through August 25. The film crew picked the dates to "take advantage of a unique pre-planned opportunity to see flight operations with aircraft from Carrier Air Wing SEVEN." The footage is of F/A-18 carrier qualification takeoffs and landings.

Hecht pointed out that Top Gun inspired countless people to serve the country as Naval aviators. He added that the crew of USS Abraham Lincoln is "excited to play a small role in bringing this story back to the silver screen screen and inspiring another generation to serve in the world's finest Navy."

The shoot at Naval Station Norfolk is one of many aircraft carrier embarks planned pierside and at sea on the East and West coasts, coordinated by the Commander, Naval Air Forces.

And, no. Tom Cruise wasn't on the Lincoln (sad face). In fact, none of the actors involved in the project was.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC