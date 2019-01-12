PINE BLUFF, AR (THV11) -The Pine Bluff Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 73-year-old resident. Lecester Johnson is a resident of the 2900 block of West 14th Ave in Pine Bluff. He was last spoken to at about 5:00 p.m. Mr. Johnson has Dementia and was confused about his location when he spoke on the phone. His location was determined when another person got on the phone and reported he was at the liquor store located at 25th Ave and Cherry St. When the family got there he was gone.

Mr. Johnson is 6'-00" in height and weighs about 185 lbs. was last seen wearing black pants, black Jacket, and black ball cap. He drives a silver in color 2002 Chevrolet Silverado single cab with a long bed.

Anyone with information concerning Mr. Johnson's location is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090. Officers can also be reached through dispatch at 870-541-5300. Information can also be shared via our Facebook page.

