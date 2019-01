TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) -A 10-year-old girl that was reported missing in Maud has been found safe on Saturday evening, according to the Bowie Couny Sheriff’s Office.

Mylee Smith was reported missing after being last seen on Friday night.

According to authorities, Smith has been located in Texarkana. There are no other details that were provided as to where exactly she was, but the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who assisted in sharing the information.