According to the Grant County Sheriff's Department, Deputy Keith Wright's body was found on Friday, August 23 around 7 p.m.

Deputy Wright went missing on Lake Quachita after jumping off of a boat to swim. An extensive search was conducted for five days by several Arkansas agencies.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Department contacts the Grant County Sheriff's Department advising them that a body was recovered in the area where Deputy Wright went missing.

Wright's body is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

