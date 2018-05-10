An 8-year-old girl, originally from Minnesota, made a fantastic discovery playing in a Swedish lake: a pre-Viking era sword.

Saga Vanecek, who lives with her family in Sweden after spending seven years in Minnesota, pulled the 33-inch sword from the bottom of the lake, held it up in the air and proudly declared, "Daddy, I found a sword!"

Saga said she was playing in the water, because she "likes to play with rocks and stuff and skip them," and suddenly felt something with her hand and picked it up, thinking it was a stick.

Well, it wasn't a stick -- it was a centuries-old weapon from another era.

"You could tell it was a really, really old sword," Saga's father, Andy, told KARE 11's Rena Sarigianopoulos.

A drought had lowered the lake's water level -- Saga said the water was only up to her knees -- near her family's home in southern Sweden, allowing her to locate the sword without any digging.

Andy said he immediately contacted his friend, who was an archeologist, and showed her what his daughter had found.

"She happened to live in the same little village of where we found the sword," he said. "She got goosebumps and she was like, 'That sword is 1,000 years old, at least. We need to go see it and we need to take care of it so it doesn't rust away and turn into dust.'"

Vanecek found the ancient relic on July 15 but just recently went public with the news.

"It's pretty cool that a girl named Saga found it," Andy laughed. Even better that she was born in Minnesota, home of the Vikings -- which her avid fan dad certainly gets a kick out of.

Saga said this is the coolest thing that's happened to her in her eight years of life ... well, besides being born, she said.

"It is the first sword of its kind to ever be found in Scandinavia," Andy Vanecek said on Facebook. He's also left to wonder who first owned the weapon. "Did someone fall overboard, or through the ice during a winter trek? Was a wealthy noble buried in the lake, as from a scene in Game of Thrones?"

From here, the sword will be carbon dated and then preserved, and eventually placed in a museum. That process will take at least a year.

"I'm hoping they call it Saga's sword and have that on display," Andy said. "That'd be really cool."

