NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A mother who went to get groceries for her children ended up at a hospital after someone shot at her Wednesday.

The woman's father told 13News Now he received the call that his daughter was hurt around 11 a.m.

"She said she was at Dollar Tree and she went to pick up something for the kids and she went to WalMart to get stuff for the kids," her father, George said. He did not want to give his last name.

She was headed home, driving on East Princess Anne Road near Hemlock Street when a bullet hit her windshield.

"I got off the phone. She called me back saying a bullet just hit her car and I got here as quickly as I could get here."

Glass from the windshield struck her, and the woman hit her head.

She pulled into the Hardee's restaurant located at the intersection. She then called police.

"She sounded upset, very upset. She didn't know if she was hit by the bullet or nothing. She got a knot on her head."

Medics took the mother of four to the hospital. Her father said she should be all right and that the shooting was random. He added, "I'm upset, mad, angry. I'm just lucky that she's alive."

