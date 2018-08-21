JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WVEC) — Mosquito testing at Langley Air Force Base confirmed the presence of West Nile Virus on Tuesday.

Health officials have been notified, and the base is actively taking measures to mitigate any infection. There are no known or suspected cases of West Nile Virus in humans or animals at the base.

“Here at Langley, we aggressively sample the mosquito population, and test the results in order to be ready to take immediate action in case this situation arises,” said U.S. Army Colonel Edward Vedder, 633rd Air Base Wing Vice Commander.

Base officials recommend residents take measures to prevent mosquito bites. Way to prevent bites includes using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

The base has an active mosquito prevention program that conducted an aerial mosquito spraying on July 31. Another aerial spray will be conducted on August 28. Public health officials also recommended ground spraying on the base.

Anyone on the base who is bitten by a mosquito and develops symptoms such as a headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, fever or rash should seek medical treatment.

“At this time, we have only found infected mosquitos in a small area on base far away from family housing, play areas, and workplaces,” said Vedder. “However, we take any threat seriously that could disrupt the missions taking place continuously here at Langley. I ask for folks to use precautions, listen for further guidance on this issue and review the CDC information on West Nile. If any resident suspects that they are infected, do not hesitate to get to a treatment facility.”

For more information on West Nile Virus prevention and symptoms, click here.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC