LARGO, Fla. – The mother of a Largo child who was found dead on Tuesday has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge.
The body of Jordan Belliveau was found in a wooded area near Lake Avenue and McMullen Road Tuesday. Shortly after his body was located, police announced the child's mother, Charisse Stinson, 21, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
Belliveau had been missing since Saturday night. According to police, Stinson said she was walking with the child on East Bay Drive near Belcher Road when they were offered a ride by a stranger named Antwan. Stinson told detectives they got into the stranger's car because Jordan was too heavy to carry.
She says once inside the car, Antwan hit her in the face and she became unconscious. She told police she woke up four hours later -- around 1:30 a.m. Sunday -- in a wooded part of Largo Central Park.
Sunday morning, an Amber Alert was issued.
