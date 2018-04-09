LARGO, Fla. – The mother of a Largo child who was found dead on Tuesday has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

The body of Jordan Belliveau was found in a wooded area near Lake Avenue and McMullen Road Tuesday. Shortly after his body was located, police announced the child's mother, Charisse Stinson, 21, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Belliveau had been missing since Saturday night. According to police, Stinson said she was walking with the child on East Bay Drive near Belcher Road when they were offered a ride by a stranger named Antwan. Stinson told detectives they got into the stranger's car because Jordan was too heavy to carry.

She says once inside the car, Antwan hit her in the face and she became unconscious. She told police she woke up four hours later -- around 1:30 a.m. Sunday -- in a wooded part of Largo Central Park.

Sunday morning, an Amber Alert was issued.

UPDATE: THE AMBER Alert for Jordan Belliveau has been canceled. Sadly, the child has been found deceased. — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 4, 2018

After two days of searching, police discovered the child's body near the intersection of Lake Avenue and McMullen Road in Largo Tuesday afternoon.

BREAKING: @LargoPD confirm the body of missing 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau was found in a wooden area south of McMullen Rd in Largo. #Florida. Devastated family members are hoping for more answers in this case. Calling for #JusticeForJordan @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/WjEezxm462 — Sarah Rosario (@sarahbrosario) September 4, 2018

Earlier Tuesday, police released gas station footage from the 7-Eleven at 1200 East Bay Drive in Largo. Investigators said a man in the footage may have spoken to the mom and might have information about what happened to Jordan.

Related: Largo police release sketch of suspect in Amber Alert

Previous: Largo police looking for suspect in sketch after Amber Alert of 2-year-old boy

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP