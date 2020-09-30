Mother of Louie Schneider denied appeal in abuse case custody battle

A Saline County mother lost temporary custody of her son because the courts believe he was in serious danger of abuse and neglect.

There have been no criminal charges filed in this case.

Kristy Schneider was the adopted mother, who we profiled on THV11, as her 9-year-old son Louie went through medical treatments, and at one point, was even put in hospice care.

In December of last year, the court had DHS remove the boy from the home of Kristy and her husband Eric Schneider.

The lower court said, he was subjected to a type of abuse called "Munchausen syndrome by proxy" — being made sick, on purpose, by his caregivers.

It also found he was deprived of "necessary nutrition" and medical care, and that parents were dishonest with his doctors.

The findings also show that within days of being in DHS custody, the boy got out of his wheel-chair and his health greatly improved.

Schneider v. Ark. Dept of Human Servs. | Standard Of Review | Wellness 455 ARKANSAS COURT OF APPEALS DIVISION III No. CV-20-111 ERIK SCHNEIDER APPEAL FROM THE SALINE APPELLANTS COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT [NO. 63JV-19-271]V. HONORABLE GARY ARNOLD,ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF JUDGEHUMAN SERVICES AND MINORCHILD APPELLEES AFFIRMED Appellants Kristy and Erik Schneider appeal the December 3, 2019 adjudication order by the Saline County Circuit Court finding that their son, L.S., was dependent- neglected due to abuse (Munchausen syndrome by proxy), neglect, and parental unfitness.

Today, the appeals court issued an opinion saying the circuit court was correct, when it made those findings. The court also found that Erik played in a role in it.