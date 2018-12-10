ACWORTH, Ga. – An autopsy released by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office showed that an Acworth woman and her 8-month-old son died after she overdosed on methamphetamine.

Holly Whitley overdosed and died on her sofa in a home on Cedar Mill Crossings on July 17, 2018, according to police. Her body came to rest on top of her infant, which smothered the child and caused his death, according to investigators at the GBI Crime Lab.

A 2-year-old girl found in the home was unharmed.

Neither child has been identified by Cherokee Sheriffs officials.

