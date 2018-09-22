GASTONIA, N.C. — The mother of Maddox Ritch, the missing six-year-old boy with special needs in Gaston County, spoke to the media for the first time Tuesday since the disappearance of her son.

Carrie Ritch began the news conference by thanking those who had reached out to her during this difficult time and urged anyone who was at Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia on Saturday to call the tip line at 704-869-1075.

Carrie Ritch, mother of Maddox, pleads with the public to come forward with any information if they were at Rankin Lake Park Saturday in Gastonia.

“I just want my baby home, please, whatever you can do. Maddox is my whole world and my reason for living. He's mama's boy,” she cried. "His smile is so contagious, and his laughter is so precious."

After Carrie spoke, an FBI spokesperson added the boy's father, Ian, was not at the news conference because he was with officers at the park, retracing his steps on that day.

Gastonia Police Chief Robert Helton said it had been 75 "agonizing" hours since Maddox vanished, and they were following up on more than 150 leads.

Chief Helton asked a professional photographer, who was seen at the park that day, to reach out to police. He said a white man in his early 30s was taking pictures of three white children holding balloons and dressed in Dr. Seuss costumes. Chief Helton said he'd like to talk to the parents of those kids, who were also there, as well as a male jogger who was nearby.

Gastonia Fire Chief Phil Welch said specialty teams, helicopters and drones were being used in the search. The Charlotte Fire Department brought in its sonar boat and dive team.

The Charlotte Fire Department aids in the search for Maddox Ritch with a sonar boat and dive team.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) supervisor Jason Kaplan said a $10,000 reward was being offered in this case, and he warned the public about spreading rumors on social media.

“If you don’t see the information coming from an official source such as Gastonia Police or the FBI, I really think it’s irresponsible for you to continue to push that message out," he said.

Chief Helton reiterated that an AMBER Alert had not been issued for Maddox because the case does not meet the criteria.

►RELATED: Why an AMBER Alert has not been issued for missing boy in Gastonia

“We have spoken to many people who were there (the park), but we want to make sure we talk to them all,” Chief Robert Helton said. “No piece of information is too small. Something you may think is insignificant could be helpful to our case.”

►RELATED: Why an AMBER Alert has not been issued for missing boy in Gastonia

Chief Helton said law enforcement expanded the search about two miles and used drones to fly over the area. He also said officers were checking dumpsters.

"We want to make sure we are checking every possible spot to find this child,” said Chief Helton.

We are searching all around the Rankin lake Park for 6-year-old Maddox Ritch. The @GPDNC SWAT team hand searched through dumpsters in the area. pic.twitter.com/ZCGuLJCBDz — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) September 24, 2018

Special attention was also being paid to the lake.

"One thing that we are doing to add to the search of the lake and the air search is we also have been draining the lake back so that we can see the shoreline, and we're also now taking K9, specialty dogs, around the lake just looking for any other possible leads or any other thing we can find," added Chief Helton.

On Monday, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) supervisor Jason Kaplan showed pictures to the media of the shirt and shoes Maddox was wearing: An orange shirt that read, "I'M THE MAN" and sandal-like shoes with closed toes.

Kaplan also said Maddox's mother and father recorded messages for searchers to play as they looked for Maddox in the hopes that he would respond. Chief Helton also mentioned a victim service specialist was helping the mother.

"If he's lost in the woods, he'll be able to hear those messages play and we're hopeful he'll come to the words of his mother and father," Kaplan said.

Authorities said both parents are cooperating and that neither parent has been named a suspect, but detectives are keeping all options on the table, including foul play.

An FBI agent holds up pictures of the shirt and shoes Maddox Ritch was wearing when he disappeared Saturday afternoon at Ranklin Lake Park in Gastonia.

Eric Hendrix, Gaston County’s fire marshal and interim emergency management coordinator, stressed crews were using major roadways as boundaries in the search.

More than two dozen agencies teamed up in this desperate search for Maddox. Prior to his disappearance, he was last seen with his father and another adult.

Authorities said Maddox has autism and is nonverbal. He is about four feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds. Maddox has blonde hair and blue eyes.

PHOTOS: Maddox Ritch

“Maddox’s family has been interviewed and is working closely with us,” said Chief Helton. “At this time, they ask for privacy and prayers. Every second counts when a child is missing. Our focus is to find Maddox as quickly as possible and to bring him home."

The FBI arrived in Gastonia Sunday to help local law enforcement with the search.

Kaplan said they brought in specially-trained teams that are focused on finding missing children, known as the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team (CARD), a group that's deployed across the country to help find missing children.

Police urged anyone who lives near the park to search the areas around their own homes where a child might hide.

“If you have a shed, barn, wooded area, go take a look and call us immediately if you find anything out of the ordinary,” Chief Helton said.

Stay with WCNC.COM for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC