Many law enforcement agencies, school districts and individual schools in Arkansas have released a statement of a "possible school shooting" in the state.

The statements as a whole have similar language, some stating that on August 20, the Little Rock FBI released a statement to law enforcement agencies across the state to be aware of a possible threat of school shootings in Kentucky on August 28 and Arkansas on August 29.

As of right now, there is no reason to believe that there has been any specific threat to any particular school in Arkansas.

The Little Rock School District said in a Facebook post they "believe [the threat] to be a hoax."

There is evidence indicating that there will be a heavier police involvement at schools this week and that safety for children in every Arkansas school is of the utmost priority.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

