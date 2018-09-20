A shooting Thursday left "multiple victims" at a Rite Aid distribution facility in a business park near Aberdeen, Maryland, about 55 miles northeast of Baltimore, sheriff's officers said.

The Associated Press quoted an unidentified law enforcement official as saying three people were killed in the incident. Sheriff Jeff Gahler confirmed that "multiple" people were killed and multiple people were wounded in a press conference.

Gahler said the lone suspect was in custody and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He said no law enforcement officers fired shots at the scene. Police believe the shooter used a single handgun.

The shooting occurred in a Rite Aid support facility adjacent to a larger building in the business park area, Rite Aid spokeswoman Susan Henderson told The Associated Press. Roughly 1,000 employees work there, she said.

Sheriff Gahler said the scene was secured, and there was no remaining threat to the public.

We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area. Media staging area still TBD. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

Alexi Scharmann told WBAL-TV that her mother, who works inside the Liberty building at the distribution center, texted her about a shooter inside the facility. The mother told her to take care of her father and the dogs. She was silent for more than a hour before notifying a family member that she was safe.

The FBI Baltimore office and special agents from the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were also assisting in the investigation, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that his office was closely monitoring the "horrific shooting" in Aberdeen.

We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support. https://t.co/fzugpo8C1Z — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 20, 2018

Aberdeen is near the Aberdeen Proving Ground, a U.S. Army facility

