CADLWELL, Texas - Navigating the halls of high school can be tough, but with the new school year in full swing a group of Caldwell High teachers are hoping to spread a message of positivity for their students.

"The white pasty walls were getting a bit boring,” said Health Science teacher Deanie Gold.

The idea sparked after Gold, saw pictures on Pinterest of other schools doing similar murals, and she thought it would be a great addition at Caldwell High.

So Gold along with a few other teachers and school staff began the process to revamping the girls restroom.

It’s not your typical bathroom makeover, each stall hand painted with quotes of affirmation.

“My favorite quote is chin up princess your crown is falling because all of us are natural princess no matter what,” said Caldwell High Senior Miranda Hernandez.

Restrooms serve as a place to escape the overwhelming stresses of the day, and teachers say seeing these uplifting affirmations will hopefully spread a positive atmosphere throughout the entire school.

“A lot of the girls ask to go to the restroom throughout the day and I am not convinced that they actually need to go, so this has been kind of a safe haven for them and now with it being painted I really think that it helps them get through their day,” said Caldwell High Art Teacher Tammie Novosad.

Each message simple but painting a picture of positivity and hope for students.

“I have been picked on about being different, but there are a lot of quotes in here that say be yourself, and I really take that to heart,” said Caldwell High Sophomore Destiny Komar.

A daily pick me up to remind students not to let the stresses of the day get them down

“High school is a tough time so it’s nice to have a bit of positivity that you can take to heart and spread throughout the school,” said Caldwell High Junior Sabine Lazo.

Although these murals are currently only in one bathroom, the response has been so positive, teachers are looking to add more murals in the future.

