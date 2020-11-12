Muralshield protection process begins on 7th Street Mural Project

Muralshield will provide protection against sun damage and vandalism, as the 7th Street Mural Project has faced within the last few months.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday, Dec. 10, the Muralshield process on the 7th Street Mural Project began.

Muralshield will provide protection against sun damage and vandalism, as the 7th Street Mural Project has faced within the last few months.

Tanya Hollifield posted pictured on Facebook of the Muralshield process.

"A big thanks goes out to Little Rock Downtown Partenership for the donation of Muralshield and to Arkansas Communities Institute for a grant that purchase the airless sprayer. We could not do this without the support of the greater community, including all the other individuals that have contributed time and money."