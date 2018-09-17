10 accessories that will make your Amazon Echo even better

Reviewed.com

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Amazon's original Echo smart speaker was first made available for purchase on November 6, 2014. In the short time since, it’s estimated that around 28 million Echo devices have found homes on American coffee tables and countertops.

Read More:The Best Amazon Echo Smart Speakers of 2018

Alexa herself has ventured into all manner of products, from bathroom mirrors to sprinkler systems, so we keep a running list of everything that works with Amazon Echo and Alexa.

The Echo lineup—which includes the Echo, Echo Plus, Dot, Spot, Look, Show, and Fire Cube—can do a whole lot of cool stuff thanks to an ever-expanding set of Alexa skills, but they can do even more with these 10 game-changing accessories for Echo devices.

What follows is a list of items chosen for their enthusiastic reviews on Amazon and their potential to radically change the way we use our Echo devices.

1. Gamify your Echo

Compatibility: All Echo devices except the Look and Fire Cube

Amazon

Echo Buttons are basically lighted game buzzers that wirelessly connect to any Echo device (except the Look). You can use them to interact with lots of single and multi-player games/skills.

There are currently 86 Echo Button skills, and there’s something for everyone.

Are you a sports fan? Show off your knowledge with trivia games featuring Buster Posey and Philip Rivers. A fierce competitor? Test your reflexes with a game of Quick Draw. A 9-year-old at heart? You’ll be delighted by the ability to make Alexa play a variety fart noises with a single button tap.

While some reviewers said they struggled with pairing their Buttons, the overwhelming theme across the 1,001 reviews is that these things are “fun!”

Get the Echo Button 2-Pack on Amazon for $14.99

2. Give your Echo a new skin

Compatibility: All Echo models plus the Fire TV Remote

MightySkins

If you’re getting tired of how your Echo looks, you can easily modify its appearance to complement your decor with a skin from MightySkins.

They offer vinyl decals for all Echo devices in a multitude of designs. Reviewers mention that it takes a steady hand to apply it perfectly, but if you have the desire and patience, you can drastically enhance the look of your Echo for under $10.

Get the MightySkins Skin on Amazon for $14.99

3. Turn your Echo Dot into a portable smart speaker

Compatibility: 2nd generation Echo Dot

GGMM

While the 2nd generation Echo Dot is a pretty capable little smart speaker, one thing it cannot do is deliver great sound quality. The GGMM D6 Portable Speaker turns the Dot into a 360-degree speaker that also packs a rechargeable battery for up to eight hours of wireless listening.

The Dot sits inside the top of the speaker and looks a lot like the taller Echo smart speaker. The sound quality of the larger Echo will be better than you get with this, but the Echo doesn’t have the portability of the GGMM D6. For a handful of the reviewers on Amazon, the unit stopped working after a few months, so take that into consideration. But with the overwhelming number of the 168 reviews being positive, we would feel confident buying this speaker.

Get the GGMM D6 Portable Speaker on Amazon for $55.95

4. Mount your Echo Show on the wall like a tiny TV

Compatibility: Echo Show

Join2Top

The Echo Show is a beast. If it’s taking up an awkward amount of space on your coffee table, this wall mount will absolutely solve that problem.

The Join2Top stand secures your Echo Show firmly to the wall, and it even has a place to wrap the power cord so it doesn’t dangle. Once in the mount, you can adjust the Show’s viewing angle so you can see it easily from your favorite recliner.

This mount can also be used on a counter or other flat surface to modify the viewing angle without mounting it to the wall, and many Amazon reviewers are satisfied just using it that way.

Get the Join2Top Original Stand Holder on Amazon for $25.69

5. Cover your Echo Spot’s camera

Compatibility: Echo Spot

VMEI

The Echo Spot is our favorite Echo device with a screen, and the built-in camera makes video calling a breeze. But not everyone is comfortable having a camera set up in their living space, and rightly so.

This screen protector doubles as a protective film for the Spot’s display and a camera cover that can be toggled to cover or expose the lens. It not only protects your screen — it protects your privacy.

Several reviewers complained of an air bubble under the screen protector, but as one reviewer advised, “it needs to be aligned perfectly otherwise you won't be able to get the air bubble out.”

Get the Echo Spot Screen Protector on Amazon for $12.99

6. Mount your Echo Dot on a wall

Compatibility: 2nd generation Echo Dot

Matone

The ever-popular Echo Dot is great for its low price minimal footprint, but it’s also great for getting knocked off of tables by cats or pulled off by curious toddlers. The Matone Outlet Wall Mount keeps the dot hanging neatly under an outlet against the wall with no long cables to contend with.

It can be mounted horizontally or vertically (a feature that sets it apart from the many similar mounts available). Over 600 Amazon reviewers rate it 4.8 stars, And while most just raved about the simplicity of installation and how glad they were to have their Dots out of the way, there were some complaints that the Dot had a harder time hearing them.

Get the Matone Outlet Wall Mount on Amazon for $10.99

7. Upgrade your Echo with a classy stand

Compatibility: Echo and Echo Plus

Wasserstein

Amazon’s Echo and Echo Plus aren’t the most physically stable smart speakers for homes with rowdy kids and ornery pets. This speaker stand by Wasserstein can not only provide some much-needed stability for your Echo—it looks good doing it.

One of the nearly 600 Amazon reviewers who gave this product five stars, said, “I have two cats that love to rub up against anything and worried the Echo would spend a lot of time in its side. This is not going to tip over.”

Get the Speaker Stand for Amazon Echo on Amazon for $7.99

8. Get a remote so you can stop screaming at Alexa

Compatibility: Echo Plus, Echo (1st and 2nd generations), Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Spot

Amazon / Reviewed

It’s hard to say if Alexa gets tired of being yelled at from a room away, but it’s definitely not great if you’re the one doing the yelling. If using your Echo device from a distance is causing you to go hoarse, an Alexa voice remote is just what the doctor ordered.

One of the over 2,000 reviewers said, “The range is awesome [sic] it goes through all the walls in my house. I can turn off the lights in my bedroom by voice even though the echo dot [sic] is in the front room.”

This is the official remote made for Echo devices by Amazon, and it has a built-in microphone, so you can speak your commands directly into the remote. You can also control your music and volume thanks to some simple buttons. This remote won’t stay paired, however, if your Echo is being used as part of a group for multi-room music.

Get the Alexa Voice Remote for Amazon Echo on Amazon for $19.99

9. Turn your Dot into a bedside clock

Compatibility: 2nd generation Echo Dot

iHome

Squinting into the blazing light of your phone’s screen in the middle of the night to check the time can potentially affect your eyesight and even your circadian rhythm. The iHome speaker system for Echo Dot solves that problem and several others, as it functions as a dock and external speaker for your Dot, a dimmable alarm clock, and a charging port for your USB devices.

“The clock controls are on the bottom but that doesn’t bother me because it has a backup battery if the power goes out, so I won’t have to reset it much,” said one reviewer. “The sound is fine for what I need (bedroom) and the clock dimming feature is great.”

Get the iHome Dot Speaker System on Amazon for $49.99

10. Take Alexa with you anywhere

Compatibility: 2nd generation Echo Dot

Wasserstein

If you want to make your 2nd generation Echo Dot portable (and pretty!) the Wasserstein power bank is the perfect accessory.

This power bank is a sleek, textured sleeve with battery level indicators and precise cutouts for the Dot’s speakers. It will power your Dot for up to eight hours of use and 12 hours of standby time. It’s made of woven nylon that helps protect your Dot and comes in five different solid colors to match your decor.

Overall, reviewers love the battery life. As one put it, “Lasts the whole day, depending on how much I use Alexa. It has great fit and finish. It is perfect for the car and dragging it to meetings or any room that requires my attendance.”

Get the Battery for Echo Dot on Amazon for $29.99

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com