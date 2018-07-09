10 hidden-gem attractions in the U.K.

Most travelers in the United Kingdom will be familiar with, and probably visit, the British Museum, the National Gallery and the Tate Modern. GoCompare.com sought to unearth the most under-appreciated visitor attractions.



The site used visitor attraction data from Visit England, Visit Wales, the Moffat Centre's Visitor Attraction Monitor (Scotland) and Nisra (Northern Ireland) to determine the least-visited venues in the U.K. It then cross-referenced only those places in the lower 20 percent by their percentage of excellent ratings on TripAdvisor.

The result is a set of attractions with rave reviews and minimal crowds. See GoCompare's picks for the U.K.'s hidden gems below, and explore the attractions in the slideshow above.

Rank Attraction Visitor numbers Excellent (%) Very Good (%) 1 Ramsey Island Nature Reserve (Wales) 2,432 98% 2% 2 Villages in Time (England) 400 98% 1% 3 Princes Road Synagogue (England) 4,120 92% 6% 4 Bolton Steam Museum (England) 4,550 91% 8% 5 Harlaxton Manor (England) 1,400 90% 8% 6 Chavenage House (England) 6,106 90% 8% 7 Davagh Forest Trails (Northern Ireland) 6,620 88% 12% 8 Siege Museum (Northern Ireland) 8,000 87% 13% 9 Myddfai Community Hall and Visitor Centre (Wales) 11,306 87% 10% 10 An Iodhlann (Scotland) 1,119 85% 15%

