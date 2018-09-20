10 kitchen gadgets our editors can't live without

Nutribullet / Instant Pot

From those “As Seen on TV” products to recommendations from your favorite food bloggers, we hear about a lot of kitchen gadgets. Some are complete garbage, but every so often you wind up with a cooking product you love so much that you couldn’t imagine life without it. Sometimes it’s as simple as an easier way to chop veggies and other times it’s something that revolutionized how you cooked all together.

Here at Reviewed, we have pretty high standards (and opinions) for products, so when we stumble upon something that really wowed us, we have to tell everyone. I went around the office to ask my co-workers about what kitchen products that they can’t live without, and you probably won’t either after buying them.

1. A conveniently sized blender for smoothies and more

“Not to be dramatic, but I couldn’t imagine my life without a Nutribullet. This easy-to-use blender got me started on making smoothies, and now I use it literally every day to make my breakfast. It’s small enough to fit on my kitchen counter, it’s really easy to clean, and I can bring the blending cups to-go if I’m in a rush.

It’s not the most powerful blender on the market, but it still blends up my frozen bananas and kale each morning, which is all I really need. Plus, I can use it to blend up sauces without having to pull out my large food processor.” - Courtney Campbell, Staff Writer—Ecommerce (that’s me!)

Get the NutriBullet Pro at Amazon for $79.99

2. A way to feel fancy with coffee

Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee Maker

“I’m a huge fan of the French press. It’s super easy and intuitive for a cooking novice like me who loves coffee but hates spending money on a cup every morning!” - Melissa Rorech, Video Producer/Editor

Get the Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee Maker at Amazon for $16.98

3. The easiest way to make rice

Imusa USA Electric Nonstick Rice Cooker

“I adore my electric rice cooker, and rarely cook a dinner without using it. Making rice in a regular pan incites despair for lots of people. It’s a challenge to get the ideal proportion of rice to water, and a pain to have to scrub the burnt crust off the bottom of the pot after cooking the rice for too long. But a rice cooker makes perfect rice every time, keeps it warm until you’re ready to serve, and does not stick.

I first spotted a giant rice cooker at my local Chinese restaurant, which makes seriously delicious rice, and bought myself a much smaller one immediately. I didn’t spend much on it, and I know there are better models on the market, but my cute little rice cooker brings me joy and perfectly cooked rice every night.” - Cindy Bailen, Senior Staff Writer

Get the Imusa USA Electric Nonstick Rice Cooker at Amazon for $17.33

4. A professional chef’s knife

Mac Professional Series 8" Chef's Knife

“My cooking was changed forever the day I started using the Mac Professional Series 8" Chef's Knife, which happens to be one of Reviewed's favorite chef's knives. It was technically a gift to my boyfriend from one of his friends, but because we live together and I do a lot more cooking, I use it almost daily.

Having almost exclusively used German knives in the past, I wasn't prepared for the thinness and precision of this Japanese blade—it took some getting used to, but now I'm slicing and dicing with much more confidence than I ever had before.” - Cassidy Olsen, Staff Writer

Get the Mac Professional Series 8" Chef's Knife at Amazon for $144.95

5. A life-changing way to make dinner

Instant Pot

“This should come as no surprise, but I literally cannot imagine my life without my Instant Pot. It's so much more versatile than you might think. When I first got it, I thought all I'd be able to do was make soups and stews, which is great because soup is legit my favorite kind of food. But after 10 minutes browsing Pinterest for Instant Pot recipes, I was floored by all the options!

I think my favorite feature is the ability to cook a full meal using frozen chicken in under an hour and have it come out perfect. "Dump" recipes are great too. On busy nights, I only have to do minimal prep work, then let my IP do the rest. All told, I use my pressure cooker at least 3-4 times every week, and I didn't have to turn on my oven once in the summer heat.” - Samantha Gordon, Managing Editor—Ecommerce

Get the Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 at Amazon for $84.99

6. Something you probably have in your pocket

iPhone 8 Plus

“A little unconventional, but my favorite cooking gadget is my iPhone. I use it to look up recipes, ingredient substitutions, or make phone calls asking for help! Its apps come in handy while making my favorite kind of dinner: ordering take-out or making reservations! But seriously, the iPhone's timer and alarm functions are also very useful (although now that I have my Echo Spot, it's a bit easier to yell out: "Alexa, set a timer for 10 minutes!").” - Alicia Cypress, Managing Editor

Get the Apple iPhone 8 Plus at Amazon for $830

7. A mandoline to quickly slice through vegetables

Swissmar Borner V-1001 V-Slicer Plus Mandoline

“I get a good amount of use out of this mandoline, which has the added benefit of being even more self-contained than most. All the blades store into the larger container, which has a safety latch to prevent the mandoline from sliding out accidentally, and the whole assemblage can stand upright against a wall, or even hang on a nail. It's very close to, but not exactly, the winner we tested.” - Andrew Winson, Data Specialist

Get the Swissmar Borner V-1001 V-Slicer Plus Mandoline at Amazon for $49.99

8. A griddle for an extra cooking surface

Toastmaster Griddle

“One of my favorite things I have in my kitchen is my electric griddle, which is good for cooking almost anything. If I was going to grill a burger or a hot dog but it's raining, I use the griddle and it comes out very similar. If I'm going to make a ton of eggs, bacon or pancakes that are too big for a pan, I use the griddle. And with my Toastmaster one, it's incredibly easy to clean as you just pop off the surface after it cools and wash it with soap and water. Plus, you feel like a chef working in a diner on a big griddle.” - Connor Whooley, Editorial Coordinator

Get the Toastmaster Griddle at Amazon for $25.04

9. That salad spinner you’ve needed for years

OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner

“I love my chef knife and my cast iron pan more than anything, but the dark horse candidate for my favorite kitchen gadget might be my OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner. I know, I know—it's not a very exciting response, but if I can go nearly thirty years of my life without a salad spinner, I'm positive there are others like me out there. If you're one of them, I cannot recommend enough that you invest in this boring, un-flashy kitchen essential.

The OXO model I call my own is one of the best-reviewed spinners on Amazon, and in using it, it's easy to see why. The pumping mechanism and braking system are responsive, sturdy, and easy to use with one hand. No longer do I wrestle with gritty greens or grains of gunk. My days of wastefully patting down spinach with paper towels are over. I have become my parents—I love my boring ol' salad spinner.” - Michael Desjardin, Senior Staff Writer

Get the OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner at Amazon for $29.95

10. A gadget that boils hot water

Hamilton Beach Electric Kettle

“My electric tea kettle is something I can't live without. Not only does it heat up water for tea and other purposes quickly but I use it when cooking and need to add more boiling water to a pot that is already hot without bringing the temp down. My wife and I use it daily. It's a no-name brand that I bought for 15 bucks on Amazon, but two years later it's still going strong. I have used the Cuisinart model a friend of mine has and loved everything except the price tag.” - Michael Shepard, Logistics Coordinator

Get the Hamilton Beach Electric Kettle at Amazon $25.19

