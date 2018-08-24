10 tech gadgets your dog will love

That’s right—tech for your dog. Don’t scoff: smart products make life so much easier. Consider that your Amazon Alexa can help you cook, your Google Home can improve your morning routine, and your iPhone can take a better photo than a fancy camera. Why shouldn’t we apply smart technology to our furry, beloved family members?

These products are not only designed to make your life as a dog parent easier, but your dog’s life more enjoyable. From a machine that plays fetch with Fido to a GPS attachment to help you locate your flight-risk dog, these are the best tech products you can buy for your dog.

1. A two-way camera to soothe and treat your pup while you’re away

Tech products for your dog

Amazon

If you spend long days at work, or your pup suffers from separation anxiety, look no further than PetChatz interactive digital doggie daycare. The system attaches securely to your wall with no corners, edges or cords to chew, and not only does the camera function two ways so you and your dog can have video check-ins through the day, but you can dispense treats for good behavior, activate calming aromatherapy when your pup gets nervous, and keep your dog engaged with games and treat rewards. Insanely enough, there’s even pet-to-parent messaging with PawCall and entertainment with streaming DOGTV.

Get PetChatz Digital Daycare for $380

2. A doggie FitBit with GPS to keep tabs on your dog

Tech products for your dog

Amazon

This smart dog collar is more than just a fitness tracker. Even your furry pal doesn’t need to drop a couple pounds, this collar lets you track your dog with GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth, & cellular monitor activity if he ever gets lost chasing bunnies. You can also log vet records and receive ambient temperature alerts to tip you off to any health warnings. The collar pairs with an app for easy access, and charges via USB.

Get Link AKC Smart Dog Collar with GPS Tracker & Activity Monitor for $130

3. A way for your dog to play fetch by himself

Tech products for your dog

Amazon

This clever contraption will not only keep your dog busy for hours, but save your arm from endless games of fetch. Train your dog to place a tennis ball into the top of the iFetch Too, and the interactive toy will lob it 10, 25 or 40 feet. There’s also a mini version for smaller dogs that tosses balls up to 30 feet. The internal battery is rechargeable, so you won’t have to worry about keeping spares on hand.

Get the iFetch Too Interactive Ball Launcher for $200

4. A clever phone attachment to guarantee perfect puppy pics

Tech products for your dog

Amazon

If your dog is like mine, he runs away every time you reach for the camera. This gadget will help you (somewhat selfishly) bribe your tunnel-visioned dog into posing for a photo by propping a favorite toy above your phone. To use, slide the clip over your smartphone and attach the included squeaky tennis ball. Just be sure to play a nice game of fetch to reward your obliging dog after you get that perfect photo.

Get Pooch Selfie: The Original Dog Selfie Stick for $10

5. A programmable food dispenser for busy pet parents

Tech products for your dog

Amazon

An auto-feeder is ideal for nights you have to work long hours, or if you have busy mornings and don’t want to forget to feed your dog. You can program this auto-feeder to serve your dog up to 3 meals daily with portion control from 1/4 cup to 3 cups of dry food per meal. The feeder's twist-lock lid helps keep food dry, but more importantly, keeps Fido from breaking into the container and eating all the stored food at once. The feeding bowl is easily removable easy cleaning (it’s top rack dishwasher-safe), and it comes in 18-cup and 30-cup capacities.

Get Aspen Pet Lebistro Programmable Food Dispenser for $48

6. A tracker to keep tabs on your flight-risk dog

Tech products for your dog

Amazon

You might already be familiar with the Tile tracker, the clever keychain attachment that helps you find everything from your lost keys to your wallet, but the Tile Sport is perfect for clipping on the collar of a dog that has a tendency to run off. This rugged, waterproof version of the Tile comes with a super-loud alert sound and a farther range to find your dog up to 200 feet away. Even if he’s out of range, Tile has millions of users, meaning the Tile community can help you find your dog, fast, wherever he’s wandered off to.

Get Tile Sport for $25

7. A no-mess dog bath

Tech gadgets your dog will love

Amazon

Washing your dog can be trying, to say the least. Bissell tried to make it easier by turning carpet-cleaning technology into a dog washer. It uses 48 ounces of water to clean either long- or short-haired dogs. There’s one catch: it kind of sounds like a vacuum, which dogs famously—like baths—do not love. How does it work? See what happened when we tried the BarkBath on two dirty pups.

Get Bissell BarkBath Portable Dog Bath System for $130

8. A cooling bed for hot summer days

Tech products for your dog

Amazon

Unlike fluffy dogs bed that are designed retain heat, this bed is filled with water to expel heat. Water naturally extracts heat (consider how cold you become in a pool), so just fill the Cool Core of this bed with water to create a nice, cooling environment for your dog. Reviewers swear their dogs choose this bed on hot days.

Get K&H Pet Products Cool Bed III for $39

9. A light-up collar to keep your dog safe at night

Tech products for your dog

Amazon

Whether your dog, like mine, likes to run through the woods in the dead of night, or you’re just taking an on-leash walk at dusk, it’s always safe to keep a light on your dog so that drivers can easily spot them. This collar is USB rechargeable, so the batteries will never die and will give 5 hours of illumination per one-hour charge. You can change the light between steady, rapid flashing or slow flashing with just one click.

Get Illumiseen LED Dog Collar for $19

10. A leash attachment to stop your pup from pulling

Products every dog mom needs

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

This leash attachment is a must if your mutt likes to pull on leash. It’s a simple invention, but the Lead Mate is an ergonomic leash attachment that eliminates the need to wrap a leash around your wrist. Simply clip and tighten the plastic sphere on your desired spot on the leash to keep your pupper on a short (or long) leash without having to pull.

Get Lead Mate for $10

